Man dies while kayaking on Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle State Park

By
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
A man died while kayaking on the Youghiogheny River in Ohiopyle State Park on Friday, Fayette County officials said.

Fayette County Coroner Bob Baker said in a post on Facebook that 43-year-old Michael Barney of State College, Pennsylvania, died on Friday night. 

The coroner said his office was called to Ohiopyle State Park around 7:20 p.m. for the reported drowning. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Baker said in the social media post that the 43-year-old man and his friends were kayaking on the lower Youghiogheny River when he got stuck in a rapid. First responders worked "tirelessly" to save Barney, who was an "experienced boater," the corner said. 

His cause of death was drowning and the manner was accidental, the Facebook post said. 

"Please keep his friends and family in your thoughts and prayers," Baker said in the Facebook post. "A special thank you to the Ohiopyle Fire Department for all your help as well."

