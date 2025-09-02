Ohio man dies after falling 40 feet at Red River Gorge

A man from Ohio died after falling 40 feet at Red River Gorge in Kentucky over the weekend.

CBS affiliate WKRC reported that 24-year-old Cameron Smoot of Mason, Ohio, died on Saturday after the 40-foot fall.

The news outlet reported that first responders were called to Red River Gorge's Whittleton Arch in eastern Kentucky around 4 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a person falling. Crews found the victim "alert" but in "critical condition," WKRC reported. The man was taken to a local fire department before he was flown to a local hospital. He later died at the hospital.

One of the emergency crews that responded to the scene on Saturday was Powell County Search and Rescue, which posted about its response on Facebook, saying its "thoughts and prayers are with the family" of the victim.

"It has been and will continue to be a perfect weekend for hitting the trails and enjoying everything the Gorge has to offer, but please be careful!" the post said. "What may usually be a simple slip can be life-threatening when at height. Stay vigilante (sic) of the ground around you and be sure to always stay a safe distance from the edge!"

CBS affiliate WKYT reported that the 24-year-old man's death is being investigated as an accident.

The Red River Gorge is a canyon system on the Red River in Kentucky. Most of it is inside the Daniel Boone National Forest, and the gorge draws outdoor enthusiasts from all over to hike, camp, or engage in other recreational hobbies.