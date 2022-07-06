Man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 2 on South Side

Man charged in shooting that injured twins on the South Side

Man charged in shooting that injured twins on the South Side

Man charged in shooting that injured twins on the South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is charged in a shooting on the South Side that injured two people.

The criminal complaint said the victims, twins, were hit by gunfire on 12th Street and Bedford Square around 3 a.m. on May 8.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition.

Police said gunfire from a car registered to Daron Stephenson-Stinson hit the twins. Shortly before the shooting, police said Stephenson-Stinson posted a Facebook live video of him assaulting a man.

Stephenson-Stinson denied shooting a gun but told police he's a licensed gun owner.

He's charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.