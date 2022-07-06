Watch CBS News
Man charged in drive-by shooting that injured 2 on South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is charged in a shooting on the South Side that injured two people.

The criminal complaint said the victims, twins, were hit by gunfire on 12th Street and Bedford Square around 3 a.m. on May 8. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital, one of them in critical condition. 

Police said gunfire from a car registered to Daron Stephenson-Stinson hit the twins. Shortly before the shooting, police said Stephenson-Stinson posted a Facebook live video of him assaulting a man.

Stephenson-Stinson denied shooting a gun but told police he's a licensed gun owner.

He's charged with criminal attempt homicide, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

