2 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting on the South Side.
Police found a man shot in his lower back and a woman grazed on her leg after officers responded to South 12th Street and Bedford Square for a Shotspotter alert around 3 a.m. Sunday.
The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.
According to police, witnesses said someone in a vehicle fired shots at the victims before leaving.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
