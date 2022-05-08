Watch CBS News
2 injured in drive-by shooting on South Side

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two people were injured after a drive-by shooting on the South Side.

Police found a man shot in his lower back and a woman grazed on her leg after officers responded to South 12th Street and Bedford Square for a Shotspotter alert around 3 a.m. Sunday. 

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

According to police, witnesses said someone in a vehicle fired shots at the victims before leaving. 

Police said the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on May 8, 2022 / 6:19 AM

