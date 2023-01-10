Man charged with having 2 'active explosive devices' in Venango County

OIL CITY, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges after police in Venango County said he had two "active explosive devices."

Oil Cty police said they found Nicholas Geffel lying on the ground beneath a bicycle after they were called to Route 62 near the South Side Country Fair on Sunday night. Medics administered Narcan, and Geffel was taken to UPMC Northwest.

About an hour and a half later, police said they got a call from UPMC Northwest and state police saying that Geffel had "two cylindrical devices with a fuse coming from the end" in a bag.

The Erie bomb squad was called in to examine the devices. According to the criminal complaint, the bomb squad determined the devices were "active explosive devices."

The devices were taken by the bomb squad for further analysis.

Geffel was charged with unlawful possession or manufacture of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and prohibited offensive weapons.