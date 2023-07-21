Watch CBS News
Man charged in sexual assault case now facing accusations of witness intimidation

BUTLER (KDKA) - A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman last year in Butler is now being accused of witness intimidation. 

Zantae Weltner, 23, is charged with assaulting a woman in a parking lot after she refused to go home with him.

Now, according to a report from the Butler Eagle, Weltner and two others are accused of conspiring to pay the victim $700 to not testify and drop the charges. 

Weltner used another inmate to get his message to the victim. 

First published on July 21, 2023 / 8:39 AM

