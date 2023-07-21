Man charged in sexual assault case now facing accusations of witness intimidation
BUTLER (KDKA) - A man charged with sexually assaulting a woman last year in Butler is now being accused of witness intimidation.
Zantae Weltner, 23, is charged with assaulting a woman in a parking lot after she refused to go home with him.
Now, according to a report from the Butler Eagle, Weltner and two others are accused of conspiring to pay the victim $700 to not testify and drop the charges.
Weltner used another inmate to get his message to the victim.
