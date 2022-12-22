Watch CBS News
Local News

Man charged with homicide in deadly shooting in January

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/21)
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/21) 03:15

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Alec Stefanovits, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He was in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges. 

He was wanted for the Jan. 23 incident on Minton Street where one person was killed and another was injured. 

First published on December 21, 2022 / 9:25 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.