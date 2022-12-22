Man charged with homicide in deadly shooting in January

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has been charged with homicide in connection with a deadly shooting earlier this year.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Alec Stefanovits, 27, was arrested Wednesday. He was in the Allegheny County Jail on unrelated charges.

He was wanted for the Jan. 23 incident on Minton Street where one person was killed and another was injured.