Man charged with firing gun at Aliquippa park

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — A warrant is out for the arrest of a man who police said walked up to kids playing at a park in Aliquippa and fired a gun into the air.

Aliquippa police said 73-year-old Kennieth Lindsey was charged with two counts each of terroristic threats and simple assault as well as a firearms violation.

According to police, Lindsey paid his neighbor $10 to drive him to Third Avenue community park in Aliquippa on Sunday. Investigators said Lindsey walked up to the kids playing basketball and accused them of smoking marijuana and drinking around his niece.

Police said Lindsey argued with the kids before taking out a gun and firing a round into the air. After further investigation, police said initial reports that he had fired directly at the kids proved to be false.

Investigators said the neighbor who drove Lindsey to the park didn't know of Lindsey's intent and wasn't involved.

The sound of gunfire at the park was captured on doorbell camera. It rattled neighbors who live nearby. One neighbor, James Tigner, said it wasn't the first time gunfire has erupted on the street.

"If they would put video cameras up there over the playground, probably wouldn't have that problem," Tigner said.