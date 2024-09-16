Shots fired at kids playing in Beaver County park, police say

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Gunfire in Beaver County sent a group of kids playing at a park running for their lives, and it was caught on camera. Neighbors in Aliquippa say this isn't the first time shots have been fired at that park either.

The kids were playing basketball on the court at Third Avenue community park in Aliquippa on Sunday when a man jumped out of his car and shot at them. Concerned neighbors in the area say something needs to be done.

The sound of gunfire caught on a doorbell camera Sunday afternoon rattled neighbors who live near the park in Aliquippa. They say they were inside watching football when they heard a loud commotion outside.

"My sister came over and told me about it. And I came out and the police officers was already out here," said James Tigner, who lives nearby.

The doorbell camera footage shows the horrifying moments that played out at the park when kids started screaming and running away from the basketball courts. Then there was gunfire.

During the investigation, police say those kids and other witnesses told them a man in a black Jeep pulled up to the basketball court, got out and started shooting in their direction.

"Most of the kids that's up there don't even live around here," Tigner said.

Tigner says the park has been nothing but trouble, adding this isn't the first time gunfire has erupted on a street comprised of mainly older residents. He calls on the city to take the violence more seriously before someone is killed.

"If they would put video cameras up there over the playground, probably wouldn't have that problem," Tigner said.

"Then police would see what's going on up there," he added.

In the meantime, Tinger is taking the initiative and installing his own doorbell camera.

"I was going to get one anyway, but I said I better go ahead and do it now," he said.

At this hour, police say no one has been arrested and the investigation is active.