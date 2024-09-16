Watch CBS News

Gunfire at Beaver County park caught on camera

Gunfire in Beaver County sent a group of kids playing at a park running for their lives, and it was caught on camera. Neighbors in Aliquippa say this isn't the first time shots have been fired at that park either. KDKA-TV's Shelley Bortz reports.
