Man allegedly driving over 100 mph with cocaine in his system charged in fatal Homestead crash

A man with cocaine in his system was driving over 100 mph before he caused a five-vehicle crash in Homestead last year and killed a woman, police said.

Thirty-seven-year-old Jesus Luciano is facing a slew of charges, including homicide by vehicle, several counts of recklessly endangering another person, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and driving with a suspended license in connection with the crash on July 3, 2024, that killed 47-year-old Lynn Reynolds.

Allegheny County police said the crash happened shortly before 8 p.m. on Eighth Avenue. When officers got there, they found five vehicles with 10 people inside. Nine of them, including a 6-year-old, were taken to hospitals. Police said Reynolds died a few days later.

KDKA Photojournalist Gerome Williams

Detectives said they learned Luciano was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer down Eighth Avenue when he crossed the double yellow lines and hit a Nissan Altima driven by Reynolds.

Police said they were familiar with Luciano, whose license was suspended for a DUI. After the crash, when officers asked Luciano if there was anyone else inside his car, court paperwork says he replied, "No, just my crack pipe." Police said tests later showed he had cocaine in his system.

Information from the event data recorder in Luciano's SUV showed he was going over 100 mph seconds before the crash, detectives said. The posted speed limit on East Eighth Avenue is 25 mph.