Pittsburgh-area man charged with DUI in crash that killed 1, seriously injured another

A Pitcairn man has been arrested on DUI charges in connection with a crash that authorities said killed one of his passengers and injured another.

Twenty-four-year-old Jordan Bowyer was arrested Monday on charges of homicide by vehicle and DUI, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office announced.

The sheriff's office said an arrest warrant was issued for Bowyer on Saturday in connection with the single-vehicle crash on I-376 in September of 2024.

According to deputies, Bowyer was driving the car when it crashed, killing a 20-year-old passenger and seriously injuring a 26-year-old passenger.

After an investigation by Pennsylvania State Police, Bowyer was charged and an arrest warrant was issued, the sheriff's office said.

Earlier on Monday, the sheriff's office said detectives were notified by Allegheny County Pre-Trial Services that Bowyer was on house arrest in connection with two separate cases. Deputies went to his house and took him into custody without incident, the sheriff's office said. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

Court records show that Bowyer is facing several charges, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, reckless driving and driving without a license. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 20.