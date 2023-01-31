Man charged after police chase in Lawrence County

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man faces a list of charges after a police chase in Shenango Township, Lawrence County.

Shenango police briefly chased a stolen vehicle near the Lawrence County Career and Technical Center on Monday. The suspect ran away from the school, but the officers quickly caught up with him near Deshon Ballfield.

Jamanji Beasley remains in the Lawrence County Jail as of Tuesday morning on several charges, including aggravated assault.