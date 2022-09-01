Watch CBS News
Local News

Man accused of stealing purses, using stolen cards to spend $4,000 in Ross Township

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man accused of stealing purses, using stolen cards to spend $4,000 in Ross Township
Man accused of stealing purses, using stolen cards to spend $4,000 in Ross Township 00:29

ROSS, Pa. (KDKA) - An Ohio man is accused of using stolen credit cards to spend thousands of dollars in the North Hills. 

Angelo Dowdell is accused of stealing purses and buying gift cards at several stores in Ross Township.

Police said Dowdell racked up $4,000 in charges in the hour he spent stealing from the women.

Investigators used surveillance cameras and plate readers to catch up with Dowdell. 

First published on September 1, 2022 / 5:50 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.