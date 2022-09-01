Man accused of stealing purses, using stolen cards to spend $4,000 in Ross Township

ROSS, Pa. (KDKA) - An Ohio man is accused of using stolen credit cards to spend thousands of dollars in the North Hills.

Angelo Dowdell is accused of stealing purses and buying gift cards at several stores in Ross Township.

Police said Dowdell racked up $4,000 in charges in the hour he spent stealing from the women.

Investigators used surveillance cameras and plate readers to catch up with Dowdell.