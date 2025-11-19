Pennsylvania man accused of slamming pregnant woman's head into ground

A man in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, is accused of slamming a pregnant woman's head into the ground, leaving her with severe injuries.

The Carlisle Police Department in Cumberland County said 42-year-old Odudu Ukpanah was charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault of an unborn child and strangulation in connection with the violent attack on Nov. 7.

According to a news release from police, officers were called to The Residences at Seven Gables on Buchannon Drive for a reported assault around noon on Nov. 7. At the scene, police found a pregnant woman in the stairwell of the building "going in and out of consciousness with severe head wounds."

Witnesses told investigators that Ukpanah assaulted the victim on the stairs and then choked her on the ground while slamming her head into the cement floor, the news release said. Police added that the 42-year-old man fled the scene but returned to assault the woman again before officers arrived. She was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her exact condition was not immediately known.

Ukpanah was later found in a nearby apartment and arrested. He was taken to the Cumberland County Jail, police said, adding that he was denied bail. The 42-year-old man is due back in court later this month for his preliminary hearing, according to court documents.

"Carlisle Police would like to thank North Middleton Police Department as well as the witnesses and other citizens on scene for their assistance," police said in the news release.