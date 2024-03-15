Pennsylvania man demanded chicken quesadilla during 8-hour standoff, police say

ALTOONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man asked police for a chicken quesadilla as he threatened to shoot officers and burn the house down during an 8-hour stand-off in Altoona, according to court paperwork.

While police were on the way to a home on Rosehill Drive for a 911 misdial, dispatchers told them 29-year-old Tershar Miller was threatening to shoot any officers who approached, CBS affiliate WTAJ reported.

When police made contact with Miller by phone, he told them he wanted a shootout, the TV station said. When police told Miller they could get him help, he reportedly hung up.

At one point, police said Miller asked them for a chicken quesadilla before he'd surrender, WTAJ reports.

Miller allegedly continued to make threats about shooting at police and burning down the house, prompting officers to evacuate surrounding homes.

At one point, WTAJ said Miller came out with a makeshift Molotov cocktail that he lit on fire and threw at the side of the house, but it failed to break. He also threatened to cut the gas line and blow up the home, WTAJ reported, citing a new criminal complaint.

Miller also punched through a window, cutting his arm and coming out to ask for help, the TV station said. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and treatment.

When police later searched the home, WTAJ said they found a handgun and bullets.

Miller is charged with attempted arson, burglary, aggravated assault, terroristic threats, risking a catastrophe, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal mischief and other misdemeanor charges.