Man arrested in theft of 5 motorcycles from Westmoreland County store

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A man was arrested four years after police said he was one of several people who stole five motorcycles from a store in Westmoreland County.

Bryan Salaj was charged in connection with a burglary at Triple A Motorsports on Route 51 in Rostraver Township in March 2019, officials said.

Police said the crew arrived in a U-Haul truck, smashed the entrance door, took five motorcycles, loaded them into the U-Haul and left.

Investigators said they identified Salaj as a suspect after he was caught on surveillance footage at Sheetz driving the U-Haul truck just before the theft. They said he admitted to committing the burglary alongside several other people.

Karon Smith was also charged in connection with the burglary and several other cases across southwestern Pennsylvania, police said.

Salaj is in the Westmoreland County Jail denied bond.