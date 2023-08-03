Police: Man arrested in Monongahela River after attempted carjacking near Duck Hollow Trail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Officers had to go swimming in the Monongahela River to arrest a man after an attempted carjacking, authorities said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded Wednesday around 7 p.m. for an attempted carjacking call in the parking area for the Duck Hollow Trail at McFarren and Ettwein streets.

Officials say a man on a bike threatened two other men at their vehicle, demanding the keys. He fled on his bike, police say, and jumped into the river to avoid arrest.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said river rescue crews were called in, and the suspect reportedly refused to put on a life preserver from officials and continued to swim away.

The man then fought with EMS divers and a boat operator, which led to three officers swimming out to arrest him, authorities said.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail. He faces multiple charges, including robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest.