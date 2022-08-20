Man arrested after girlfriend's body found inside car in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was arrested after his girlfriend's body was discovered inside of a car in Ross Township.

Patrick McCurry is charged with abuse of a corpse in the death of Nicole Dull.

According to the criminal complaint, he told police that Dull overdosed at his home and he gave her Narcan. He then decided to drive her back to her house and left her inside the car, according to the complaint.

McCurry allegedly said he was scared she was dead and did not check to see if she was breathing.