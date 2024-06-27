Man arrested, charged in deadly shooting outside Braddock Hills bar

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside of a bar in Braddock Hills earlier this month.

Allegheny County Police say investigators determined that 23-year-old Abdullaah Francken, of Washington, Pa. was responsible for the shooting and killing of 24-year-old William Coffey on June 7.

Coffey was shot multiple times outside of J Cats Bar & Grill, also known as the Steel Towne Inn that's located along Wilkins Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was killed overnight after being shot outside of a bar in Braddock Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Police say that Francken was taken into custody on Wednesday by Allegheny County Police officers along with the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Francken is facing multiple charges including criminal homicide and is being held in the Allegheny County Jail.

According to court records, Francken has yet to be arraigned and a preliminary hearing date has not been set yet.