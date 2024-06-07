Man shot and killed outside Braddock Hills bar

BRADDOCK HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead following an overnight shooting outside of a bar in Braddock Hills.

Allegheny County Police say the shooting happened in the parking lot of J Cats Bar & Grill, also known as the Steel Towne Inn that's located along Wilkins Avenue.

One man was killed overnight after being shot outside of a bar in Braddock Hills. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Police say first responders arrived at the scene and found a man who had been shot multiple times.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit are handling the investigation into the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.