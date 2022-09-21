Watch CBS News
Man arrested in Brookline bank robbery

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing the Community Bank in Brookline last month. 

Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshals arrested 53-year-old Timothy Sowinski on the South Side Tuesday. 

Investigators said a man walked into the bank on Brookline Boulevard just before noon on Aug. 26, demanded money and threatened to use a gun. 

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. A firearm was never seen. 

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, charged with robbery and receiving stolen property. 

