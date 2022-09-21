Man arrested in Brookline bank robbery
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing the Community Bank in Brookline last month.
Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshals arrested 53-year-old Timothy Sowinski on the South Side Tuesday.
Investigators said a man walked into the bank on Brookline Boulevard just before noon on Aug. 26, demanded money and threatened to use a gun.
He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. A firearm was never seen.
He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.