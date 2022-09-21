Man arrested in Brookline bank robbery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police arrested a man wanted for robbing the Community Bank in Brookline last month.

Pittsburgh police and U.S. Marshals arrested 53-year-old Timothy Sowinski on the South Side Tuesday.

Investigators said a man walked into the bank on Brookline Boulevard just before noon on Aug. 26, demanded money and threatened to use a gun.

He made off with an undisclosed amount of money, police said. A firearm was never seen.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail, charged with robbery and receiving stolen property.