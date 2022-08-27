Watch CBS News
Pittsburgh Police searching for suspect in Brookline bank robbery

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are on the hunt for a suspect in a bank robbery.

The robbery took place in Brookline on Friday when the suspect walked into a Community Bank on Brookline Boulevard.

After walking inside, the suspect handed a teller a note demanding he give him money and then threatened to pull a gun if not.

Police said the man never pulled out a gun and walked away with some cash.

First published on August 27, 2022 / 2:02 PM

