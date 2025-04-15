Man arrested, accused of stealing over $500,000 from Bentleyville forklift company

Police in Washington County have arrested a man who is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his former employer in Bentleyville.

Bentleyville Police say William Rohan, 59, was arrested at his home in Munhall Borough on Friday on felony charges of theft from the company he used to work for.

Police say Rohan stole from than $500,000 from Trupar America, a forklift company based out of Bentleyville.

The charges Rohan is facing include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, tampering with evidence, and computer crimes.

Bail for Rohan was set at $150,000, which he was unable to post.

Rohan is being held in the Washington County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for early May.