Man arrested, accused of stealing over $500,000 from Bentleyville forklift company

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Police in Washington County have arrested a man who is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from his former employer in Bentleyville.

Bentleyville Police say William Rohan, 59, was arrested at his home in Munhall Borough on Friday on felony charges of theft from the company he used to work for.

Police say Rohan stole from than $500,000 from Trupar America, a forklift company based out of Bentleyville.

kdka-bentleyville-theft-william-rohan-mugshot.png
William Rohan was arrested and is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Trupar America, a forklift company based of out of Bentleyville. Bentleyville Police / Facebook

The charges Rohan is facing include theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, access device fraud, tampering with evidence, and computer crimes.

Bail for Rohan was set at $150,000, which he was unable to post. 

Rohan is being held in the Washington County Prison and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for early May.

