Man arrested, accused of hitting woman in the head with a Christmas tree

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from Butler County was arrested after he allegedly hit a woman in the head with a Christmas tree earlier this week.

Pennsylvania State Police say that 35-year-old Michael Bandi got into a verbal argument with a woman in Jefferson Township on Tuesday.

Police say the argument then became physical and Bandi hit the woman in the head with a Christmas tree.

Bandi was arrested and was taken to the Butler County Prison.

He's facing simple assault and harassment charges and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for next week.