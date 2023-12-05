Pittsburgh man accused of stealing vehicle with 1-year-old in backseat

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is accused of stealing a vehicle with a baby in the backseat in Wilkinsburg.

Lawrence Barren was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property in connection with the incident, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint says police were called to the Get-Go on Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg on Tuesday for a report of a stolen vehicle with a child inside. When police arrived, the driver told officers that her vehicle was stolen when she went inside to pay for gas. Her 1-year-old was in a car seat in the backseat, the complaint said.

Witnesses told police that the driver took off south on West Street and soon after officials learned a child and a car seat were dropped off at a home on Franklin Avenue. A person at the residence said a man dropped the child off and left.

Officials said a license plate reader picked up the vehicle and Pitcairn police pulled the driver over. The driver, Barren, was then arrested.