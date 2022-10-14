18-year-old accused in sexual assault of 14-year-old girl taken into custody in Irwin

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — A young man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is now in police custody.

Greensburg police and the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office arrested 18-year-old Dabiaun Davidson on Friday.

City of Greensburg Police Department

Police have charged Davidson with sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl with two other juvenile suspects and posting a video of the attack on social media. Law enforcement found him in an apartment in Irwin on Friday.

Davidson spent weeks on the run and allegedly made threats to others while hiding from the police. On Friday, he had little to say as he was taken to the police station to face charges.

KDKA-TV's Ross Guidotti: "Do you know anything about what you have been accused of?"

Davidson: "No, sir."

Guidotti: "Why were you on this videotape they allegedly have?"

Davidson: "I do not know."

Davidson is in the Westmoreland County Jail. He was denied bond.