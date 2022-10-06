Police in Greensburg searching for man wanted for sexual assault

GREENSBURG (KDKA) - Greensburg Police are asking for help locating a man wanted for involuntary deviant sexual assault.

They have said 18-year-old Dabiaun Davidson is wanted for that charge and is frequently in Greensburg, Jeannette, Blairsville, Pittsburgh, and Wilkinsburg.

Police have also said that Davidson should be considered armed and dangerous.

Recent social media posts indicate that Davidson may have a gun with him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the City of Greensburg Police Department at 724-834-3800.