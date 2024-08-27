Man accused of stealing nearly $225,000 from St. John Lutheran Church in Carnegie

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A Moon Township man is facing several charges and is accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from the St. John Lutheran Church in Carnegie.

Allegheny County Police have arrested 73-year-old William Reed, who is now facing multiple charges in connection with the crime.

A man is accused of stealing nearly $250,000 from the St. John Lutheran Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania. KDKA Photojournalist Dan Vojtko

Reed has held several positions within the church that gave him access to finances over the past 14 years, including a role as treasurer.

According to court documents, board members told investigators about a possible misappropriation of funds from the church at the end of May.

Board members told police they noticed small accounting issued over the years and that Reed would always assure them that there was nothing to worry about.

Board members also said that Reed would stone wall them and refuse to turn over any requested documentation about a 'Good Samaritan account.'

Police say that Reed eventually started to close accounts where he was the lone signer and sent emails to board members admitting he stole and misappropiated church funds.

Reed is currently out on $5,000 unsecured bail and is expected to face a preliminary hearing next Thursday.