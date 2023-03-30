Watch CBS News
Man accused of trying to scam his way into $5M Richland Township mansion

RICHLAND, Pa. (KDKA) - The search is on for a man accused of trying to scam his way into a $5 million home.

Thanks to a savvy homeowner and Northern Regional police, he won't get his mansion after all.

The owners of the estate in Richland Township opened up their doors to Timothy Bierly and his alleged real estate agent. The two took a tour, admiring the wooden beams, vaulted ceilings, spiral staircase, wet bar and private lake.

Bierly told the sellers he could afford it, saying he recently sold his business for $52 million. He allegedly told the homeowners they'd hear from his title attorney, who would wire a $51,000 down payment.

Things took a turn though when that alleged attorney started giving excuse after excuse to delay the sale's closing and that's when the homeowner looked up the attorney online. He found out Bierly allegedly stole a random Pittsburgh attorney's name and identity and was posing as her via email without her knowledge.

Northern Regional police got involved and discovered phony bank statements and wire transfers.

Bierly now faces charges including forgery and criminal attempted theft by deception.

In case you're wondering, the home never sold and it's off the market. 

First published on March 30, 2023 / 1:12 PM

