Man accused of taking lewd videos of women at Pittsburgh-area Kohl's

Man accused of taking lewd videos of women at Pittsburgh-area Kohl's

Man accused of taking lewd videos of women at Pittsburgh-area Kohl's

A man is charged with taking lewd videos of women at a Pittsburgh-area store. Police say he doesn't deny doing it.

According to the criminal complaint, Ofentse Moshwesti permitted officers to search his cell phone, where they found a slew of videos and pictures taken that day inside a West Mifflin Kohl's.

Moshwesti admitted to having a problem, which led police to wonder how many times he had done this before.

"That's really scary," shopper Emily Meyers told KDKA-TV.

"Sick individual. He needs some treatment," another shopper said. "He needs to go to prison."

Police say Moshwesti was caught on camera inside the Kohl's department store in West Mifflin taking pictures and videos of women without their knowledge.

During the investigation, officers learned through watching the surveillance clips that Moshwesti would allegedly hold his cell phone under the unsuspecting woman's dress or skirt to view their private area.

"It makes me wonder if I'm safe to even go into a store and shop and try on clothes," Meyers said.

Investigators were able to identify one of the victims, who told police she had no idea Moshwesti was taking a video or pictures under her dress.

The second victim is yet to be identified.

"I'm about to go in there, and I will be aware of my surroundings and looking around, and wondering what's going on," Meyers said.

Moshwesti is a citizen of South Africa and currently in the U.S. on a work visa.