Man accused of escaping medical corrections facility in downtown Pittsburgh

By Christiana Cates

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man has been accused of trying to escape a medical corrections facility in downtown Pittsburgh.

The man was identified as 18-year-old Alvin Nelson. 

According to the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office, on February 13, Nelson left Renewal Inc. downtown after the fire alarm was activated in the building. Shortly after 10:00 p.m. Nelson was missing after an emergency headcount by the shift supervisor.

Police said Nelson was previously admitted to the Allegheny County Jail on an assault charge in November 2024.

Nelson's whereabouts are unknown and he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in February. 

