Pittsburgh-area man accused of chasing transgender woman with knife through parking lot

A man is facing charges for allegedly chasing a transgender woman with a knife through the parking lot of a shopping center.

Darryl Dunn, 54, is in the Allegheny County Jail, facing several charges. According to the criminal complaint, it was just after 11 a.m. on Wednesday when Dunn went up to the victim outside the Giant Eagle store in the Edgewood Towne Center. He is accused of telling the transwoman that he was going to kill her.

"Imagine that you're leaving your home just to go do what you need to do for the day, and that could be your last day," Ciora Thoma, SisTers PGH's executive director.

SisTers PGH serves the transgender community. Thomas said the victim needs their space after this and is not doing any more interviews.

According to Edgewood police, Dunn showed a knife after making the threat and then chased the victim. Court papers said Dunn then went toward the Dollar Tree, a few stores down from the Giant Eagle.

"It takes a toll on anybody, but especially trans folks in a situation like that when we are in positions of being harmed and especially when nobody's there to support us or help us," Thomas said.

Investigators said the victim was still in the area of Giant Eagle when Dunn walked back up to her and said, "I hate the gay community," and started chasing her again. The victim ran into the Giant Eagle and got away from him.

As police spoke with the victim, she saw Dunn and pointed him out to officers, who took him into custody. He faces terroristic threats, simple assault and ethnic intimidation.

Thomas is pleased to see Dunn facing charges, but feels they could be stronger.

"If you really look into the situation and our Pennsylvania law, this certainly goes along the lines with attempted homicide," Thomas said.

While Thomas is glad this situation didn't turn deadly, she questions why no one intervened or tried to stop Dunn.

"Our first reaction shouldn't be to pick up your phone and start recording it. I think it's really important to attempt to and safely attempt to intervene," she said.

KDKA reached out to the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office about the charges, and it said a victim can contact the office to discuss charges. The preliminary hearing is the first opportunity at which the charges can be amended. Dunn has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 31.