Police arrest man accused of carjacking officer in Braddock
BRADDOCK (KDKA) — A man was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly carjacked a police officer in Braddock.
North Braddock's police chief said the suspect got into a fight before jumping into the police vehicle and pushing an officer out.
He said fellow officers shot at the man, who police accuse of trying to run them over. No one was shot, police said.
The man is now in custody.
