Watch CBS News
Local News

Man, 20, shot to death in New Castle; person in custody

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Coroner called to crime scene in New Castle
Coroner called to crime scene in New Castle 00:56

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A 20-year-old man is dead and another person is in custody following a late-night shooting Sunday in Lawrence County.

First responders were called out to Bonzo Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in New Castle. The coroner's office also was called to the scene.

The victim's name has not been released. The name of the man in custody also was not immediately available, but the police chief said that man is 21 years old.

Investigators are trying to notify the victim's family.

Officers from several departments were among those responding to the area.

Nearly a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounded the scene. 

new-castle-bonzo-avenue-shooting.png
KDKA

KDKA is working to learn more about what led to the incident.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

Briana Smith
Briana Smith - KDKA

Briana Smith joined KDKA in March 2021 as a morning reporter and weekend morning anchor. If Briana isn't reporting in the field or behind the desk, you can find her volunteering, exercising, traveling, or spending time with family and friends.

First published on May 16, 2022 / 4:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.