Man, 20, shot to death in New Castle; person in custody
NEW CASTLE (KDKA) -- A 20-year-old man is dead and another person is in custody following a late-night shooting Sunday in Lawrence County.
First responders were called out to Bonzo Street just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday in New Castle. The coroner's office also was called to the scene.
The victim's name has not been released. The name of the man in custody also was not immediately available, but the police chief said that man is 21 years old.
Investigators are trying to notify the victim's family.
Officers from several departments were among those responding to the area.
Nearly a dozen police vehicles and crime tape surrounded the scene.
KDKA is working to learn more about what led to the incident.
