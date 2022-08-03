Watch CBS News
Mamma Lucia's Pizzeria set to move after nearly 50 years on Wood Street

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - After nearly 50 years on the same block of Wood Street in Downtown Pittsburgh, Mamma Lucia's Pizzeria is being uprooted by new development.

According to a report from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the restaurant plans to move to the Oliver Building along Smithfield Street in September.

PNC Financial Services Group bought the three-story building last year.

It's planning to tear the building down and build a new one as part of a redevelopment

