Make-A-Wish Foundation and local groups help bring a happy holiday to a 7-year-old
BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The Christmas wishes of one very special little girl were granted thanks to a collaborative effort among several groups.
Seven-year-old Zoey lives in Beaver Falls and has been battling cancer for the past several years.
When she asked for some Barbie dolls and a puppy, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen.
The Beaver Falls Fire Department made the special delivery on Thursday evening and even with the big man in red tagging along, riding on a fire truck.
Joining him and the fire department were the Beaver Falls cheerleaders.
And, in case you were wondering, she decided to name the puppy Hazel!
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.