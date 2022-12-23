Make-A-Wish Foundation and local groups help bring a happy holiday to a 7-year-old

BEAVER FALLS (KDKA) - The Christmas wishes of one very special little girl were granted thanks to a collaborative effort among several groups.

Seven-year-old Zoey lives in Beaver Falls and has been battling cancer for the past several years.

When she asked for some Barbie dolls and a puppy, the Make-A-Wish Foundation made it happen.

The Beaver Falls Fire Department made the special delivery on Thursday evening and even with the big man in red tagging along, riding on a fire truck.

Joining him and the fire department were the Beaver Falls cheerleaders.

And, in case you were wondering, she decided to name the puppy Hazel!