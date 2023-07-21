Major detours in place ahead of Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix race

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's race weekend in Pittsburgh with vintage cars and thousands of spectators descending on Schenley Park for the Pittsburgh Vintage Grand Prix.

There's a twist this year, so John Shumway is here to help you get to the race course.

We're creatures of habit around here and have always gone to the Grand Prix using the Boulevard of the Allies, but that won't be the case this year.

To be on the edge of the race course in time, you need to know that there's a major detour on your way.

The Charles Anderson Memorial Bridge is closed for repairs, which is like shutting off the front door to the park -- so the Grand Prix is making adjustments.

"We have spectator parking on Flag Staff Hill that is across from Phipps Conservatory," said Cathy Dernorsek.

That would be easy to get to if the bridge wasn't closed, but instead, the only access to Flagstaff Hill parking is through Schenley Plaza.

There will be no slipping into the parking through Squirrel Hill or through Carnegie Mellon's campus.

"The other entrance on Forbes and Schenley are for show car only,' Dernorsek said.

Whenever you're parking at Flagstaff Hill, it's a $30 donation that gives you 4 admission tickets. The Grand Prix will be asking for a $10 per adult admission for the weekend.

There will also be a shuttle service that takes you throughout the park and over to the race side.