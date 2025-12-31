Mail carrier robbed in Pittsburgh

A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was robbed on Wednesday morning in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood, authorities said.

A spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Safety said the mail carrier was robbed on the 500 block of Climax Street around 10 a.m. The postal employee told police that a driver stopped in front of her, made verbal threats toward her and demanded her postal satchel and key.

Police said the postal service employee, fearing for her safety, gave the woman the items. The suspect then fled from the area in an unknown direction, the spokesperson said. No description of the suspect or the vehicle was provided by investigators.

The U.S. Postal inspector is handling the investigation, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. KDKA reached out to the postal inspector for comment, but did not hear back on Wednesday. No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.