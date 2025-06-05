Watch CBS News
Local News

Mail carrier injured during attempted armed robbery in Bridgeville

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

A mail carrier was injured Wednesday during an attempted armed robbery that took place in Bridgeville.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Inspection Service says the attempted armed robbery took place along McLaughlin Run Road in Bridgeville around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

The mail carrier was injured during the incident and was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital, the spokesperson said. 

The condition of the injured mail carrier wasn't released by the Postal Inspectors.

"The safety of USPS employees is one of the top priorities for the inspection service," the spokesperson said. 

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation into the incident. Police officers from Bridgeville and Upper St. Clair also responded to the scene of the incident. 

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.