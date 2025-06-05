Mail carrier injured during attempted armed robbery in Bridgeville

A mail carrier was injured Wednesday during an attempted armed robbery that took place in Bridgeville.

A spokesperson for the United States Postal Inspection Service says the attempted armed robbery took place along McLaughlin Run Road in Bridgeville around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The mail carrier was injured during the incident and was taken for treatment at a nearby hospital, the spokesperson said.

The condition of the injured mail carrier wasn't released by the Postal Inspectors.

"The safety of USPS employees is one of the top priorities for the inspection service," the spokesperson said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is leading the investigation into the incident. Police officers from Bridgeville and Upper St. Clair also responded to the scene of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455.