Nearly 1,000 UPMC Magee-Womens Hospitals nurses vote to unionize

Nearly 1,000 nurses from UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital have voted to unionize in what is being called the largest nurse union election in recent Pennsylvania history.

Those in favor of a union at the hospital say the push came so that they can have more time with their patients along with having a seat at the decision-making table.

Voting to unionize took place on August 19 and August 23, where the vote to join SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania passed by a vote of 402-305.

Nurses, elected officials, patients, and community members are now expected to gather on Tuesday to celebrate the unionization vote and call on UPMC executives to respect the nurses' decision and negotiate a union contract.

"My coworkers and I are absolutely overjoyed to finally win a union voice for our patients, our profession and our community," said Jenna Berry who is a registered nurse at the MageeWomen's Cancer Center.

"I love being a nurse at Magee, and in many ways our hospital is a wonderful place to work, but we need a united voice to advocate for our patients and the future of our profession," said Ashley Grieco, who is a registered nurse in Magee's neonatal intensive care unit and has seven years of service to UPMC. "The healthcare system in our state and our country has been heading in the wrong direction, and that's why doctors, nurses, advanced practitioners and other healthcare workers are standing up for ourselves and those we care for. We have to take a stand for our professions and our community, because we've learned that no one else will."

Following the announcement of the unionization vote, Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council President Darrin Kelly released a statement, saying that "the workers have spoken and the patients will benefit."

"UPMC needs to do the right thing, accept this election without delay, and recognize their nurses' right to form a union," Kelly said.