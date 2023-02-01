Mad Mex's location in Oakland permanently closes after 30 years in business

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- After a run stretching across three decades, the Mad Mex location near Pitt's campus in Oakland has shut its doors for good.

The company announced its closing on social media on Tuesday, citing 'ongoing staffing and operational changes.'

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the difficult decision to close Mex Oakland due to ongoing staffing and... Posted by Mad Mex Oakland on Tuesday, January 31, 2023

Mad Mex says it will never forget the good times shared along Atwood Street over the past 30 years.

The restaurant had been shut down over the summer due to staffing issues, reopening this past October when school was back in session.