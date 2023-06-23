Mac Miller estate celebrating 10th anniversary of "Watching Movies with the Sound Off" with special edition

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - In a surprise for fans of the late Mac Miller, his estate and record label are celebrating the 10th anniversary of one of his albums.

The late rapper died in 2018 from an accidental drug overdose, but his legacy lives on in his fans, especially those from his hometown of Pittsburgh.

Now, they can hear a special 10th-anniversary edition of his second album, "Watching Movies with the Sound Off."

Included is a previously unreleased version of the opening song "The Star Room" and a new music video for the original version of the song.

The anniversary album is streaming now.

It's available for vinyl pre-orders, too. The vinyl includes an exclusive bonus track called "The Quest."