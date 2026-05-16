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Luke Bryan brings Farm Tour back to Westmoreland County

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh. A Pittsburgh native who grew up watching KDKA-TV, Patrick studied journalism at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. After half a decade in sports communication, Patrick decided to pursue his dream of working in journalism in his hometown and joined the CBS Pittsburgh team in 2019.
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Patrick Damp

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Country music superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his 2026 Farm Tour back to Westmoreland County. 

He'll be in Latrobe at 1846 Farms on September 17. 

According to the farm, they are currently renovating their historic barn and farmhouse into a wedding venue and Airbnb. 

Back in 2024, Bryan brought his Farm Tour to the Cunningham Family Farm in Smithton

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on May 21. 

Bryan's Farm Tour helps support family farms across the country and promotes a festival-like atmosphere at those venues. Along with his stop in Latrobe, he'll also play a show at the Miller Family Farm in Millersport, Ohio, on September 18, and then Prairie View Farms in Brookston, Indiana, on September 19. 

More information on the tour, as well as ticket sales, can be found on Luke Bryan's website at this link

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