Luke Bryan brings Farm Tour back to Westmoreland County

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is bringing his 2026 Farm Tour back to Westmoreland County.

He'll be in Latrobe at 1846 Farms on September 17.

According to the farm, they are currently renovating their historic barn and farmhouse into a wedding venue and Airbnb.

Back in 2024, Bryan brought his Farm Tour to the Cunningham Family Farm in Smithton.

Tickets will go on sale for the general public on May 21.

Bryan's Farm Tour helps support family farms across the country and promotes a festival-like atmosphere at those venues. Along with his stop in Latrobe, he'll also play a show at the Miller Family Farm in Millersport, Ohio, on September 18, and then Prairie View Farms in Brookston, Indiana, on September 19.

More information on the tour, as well as ticket sales, can be found on Luke Bryan's website at this link.