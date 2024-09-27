Luke Bryan's Farm Tour is coming to Westmoreland County on Saturday. Here's what you need to know.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country music star Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to Smithton Borough in Westmoreland County on Saturday.

Bryan will perform at the Cunningham Family farm at 355 Fitz Henry Road in Smithton at 6 p.m. It will be the final stop on his Farm Tour after he held shows in North Carolina, Kentucky and Ohio.

Luke Bryan is bringing his Farm Tour to four small towns, and Smithton Borough in Westmoreland County is one of them. (Credit: KDKA)

Bryan, who is known for hits like "Country Girl," "One Margarita" and "That's My Kind of Night," is set to bring out other acts, including Tucker Wetmore and Conner Smith. Joyce Cunningham said her family farm is preparing for about 20,000 people to crash the party.

"Biggest deal maybe ever for Smithton," she told KDKA-TV in May.

Getting the nearly 20,000 ticket holders onto the farm will take a team of about 100 Pennsylvania State Police troopers, 300 security guards and a parking management team. There are about 7,000 parking spots, so people are asked to carpool.

"Our fields are fairly flat," Josh Cunningham said. "We haven't had a lot of ruts this summer. With the dry weather, we have a really good field condition."

Heavy traffic expected for Luke Bryan concert

In a post on the social media platform X, Pennsylvania State Police said people on Saturday should expect heavy traffic in and around the concert area, including Interstate 70 and State Route 50.

"Please plan accordingly and avoid these areas unless absolutely necessary," the post said.

All traffic is expected to arrive through Interstate 70, exiting at the Smithton exit.

There will be three entrances to get people in. Drivers must come off of Interstate 70 and take Fitz Henry Road to the farm.

The road will be turned into two lanes of inbound traffic before the concert and two lanes of outbound traffic after the event.

Luke Bryan concert road closures

State police said several local roads will be closed due to Saturday's concert.

Fitz Henry Road will be closed from the concert site to Skyline Drive, which will be closed from its intersection with Fitz Henry Road to State Route 981 in Smithton. Sherbondy Road will be closed at the intersection with Motordome Road, and Painter-Koser Road will be closed.

The roads will be open to local residents only.

What times do parking lots open for the Luke Bryan concert?

Parking lots open at 2 p.m. on Saturday, state police said. No vehicles are allowed in the parking area until the opening time of 2 p.m.

"Vehicles will not be permitted to stop and wait on Fitz Henry Road before the lots open," state police said.

Everyone entering the parking lot must show proof of a valid concert ticket. During the concert, law enforcement will be on Fitz Henry Road near the farm to make sure people are not stopping to listen.

"People can't just come and hang out. You have to be here for the Luke Bryan concert," Josh Cunningham said.

Odds and ends

According to Luke Bryan's website, people are encouraged to arrive early to avoid the rush as long lines at the gates form before showtime. Chairs and blankets are allowed inside in designated areas.