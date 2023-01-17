Lucha Street Tacos in Squirrel Hill to reopen this week

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The smell of brisket and corn tortillas will soon fill Murray Avenue once again.

The signs are ready, and the doors will open again Tuesday at Lucha Street Tacos

"Due to lack of staffing, we closed back in October," manager Robert Corbett said. "That's been rectified. I'm back in place now taking over as the manager."

Corbett was hired by Pittsburgh radio personality and restauranteur Bubba. He said it took more than a month and a half to find anyone to work. It's just one example of the worker shortage impacting businesses across the area since the pandemic wreaked havoc on the industry.

"This is gonna be the start of great things to come," Corbett said.

The National Restaurant Association says restaurants are seeing 16 percent fewer people dining in but delivery is up more than 5 percent.

Lucha Street Tacos opens Tuesday at noon and hopes third-party delivery apps generate steady business. The business would love to hire two additional employees, so if you're in search of a job stop by.