Lower deck of Fort Duquesne Bridge to close next week for overnight work through early 2026

A major roadway into and out of the city will be shut down during the overnight hours beginning next week.

PennDOT announced that the southbound, lower deck of the Fort Duquesne Bridge will be closed from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. beginning on Monday and will last through late February.

The closures will not be in place on nights of events at PNC Park, Acrisure Stadium, or PPG Paints Arena, but there may be single-lane restrictions in place two hours after any event.

The closure is for bridge deck preservation work, and it will close the roads as well as the southbound Route 65 approach ramp, the southbound I-279 approach ramp, and the Ridge Avenue/Reedsdale Street/Allegheny Avenue approach ramp.

The $3.95 million project will include concrete repairs to the overhangs, repairs of the underside of the bridge deck, and the back barriers of the northern end of the bridge. There will also be work on the ramps.

Drivers can find the overnight detours below.

From Southbound Route 65

From southbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

From I-279

From southbound I-279, take the ramp to North 65 toward Ohio River Boulevard

From northbound Route 65, take the ramp to South 19/51 toward the West End Bridge

Turn left onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

From Allegheny Avenue/Ridge Avenue to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Take Ridge Avenue westbound

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour

From Reedsdale Street to the Fort Duquesne Bridge

Follow Reedsdale Street to Allegheny Avenue

Turn right onto Allegheny Avenue

Turn left onto Ridge Avenue

Ridge Avenue becomes Fulton Street

Turn left onto Western Avenue

Bear left toward South 19/51/North 65 West End Bridge/Ohio River Boulevard

Continue straight onto the West End Bridge

Cross the West End Bridge

Continue straight onto southbound Route 19/51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard)

Take the ramp to West 376/South 19 toward Carnegie/Pittsburgh International Airport

Bear left toward South Truck 19/51 Uniontown

Stay left to East 376/South 51

Merge onto eastbound (inbound) I-376 (Parkway West)

Continue through the Fort Pitt Tunnel

End detour