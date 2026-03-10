Lower Burrell man charged after allegedly firing at police during standoff

A Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he barricaded himself inside his home and fired at police officers who were responding to reports of gunfire coming from the residence last month.

Jordan Lindner, 29, is facing two counts of attempted homicide, two counts of assault of a law enforcement officer, aggravated assault, simple assault, and recklessly endangering another person, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced on Tuesday.

Police were originally called to Rodgers Drive in Lower Burrell on Feb. 14 for reports of gunfire into a home. Officers found damage to a window and an interior wall where a bullet had apparently entered the residence. The occupants told police they believed the shot came from a neighboring property where Lindner lives.

Officers with the Lower Burrell Police Department attempted to contact Lindner using a public address system and asked him to exit the home and surrender peacefully. Authorities said Lindner then yelled, "Just shoot me," before retreating inside his home.

The Westmoreland SWAT Auxiliary was requested and responded to the scene, while police obtained arrest and search warrants for Lindner and the residence.

A perimeter was established, and SWAT members barricaded the home while negotiators attempted to make contact. Lindner refused to communicate.

SWAT members eventually gained entry to the front of the house to locate Lindner. He was heard yelling in an agitated manner, and officers saw Lindner with a revolver in his hand.

Officers reported that Lindner first pointed the gun at himself before being ordered to drop it. Lindner then pointed the weapon toward officers and fired one round.

Gas was deployed in an attempt to force Lindner to surrender. Lindner was later seen at a front window and fired a second round toward officers. SWAT members returned fire, striking and wounding him.

Police said Lindner then followed commands to crawl out of the residence. As officers moved to take him into custody, he allegedly pulled a knife from his pocket. Officers were able to take the knife away and secure him.

No officers were injured during the incident.

"The patience and composure displayed by these police officers and SWAT members on the night of this incident was admirable," Ziccarelli said in a statement. "Given the circumstances and relentless attempts at a peaceful resolution, this was the best possible outcome, and I am thankful all of these officers returned home that night."

Lindner remains hospitalized and was last listed as stable.