Suspect hospitalized after being shot by SWAT personnel during standoff in Westmoreland County

SWAT personnel shot and struck an individual in Lower Burrell, Westmoreland County, on Saturday night after the suspect initially fired shots at responding authorities during a standoff.

Officers from the Lower Burrell Police Department were dispatched to the area of Rodgers Drive around 6:30 p.m. after receiving reports that a person had fired shots into a nearby residence, authorities said.

Police attempted to approach the suspect's home using "tactical procedures," a news release said. The individual allegedly exited the residence and yelled at officers, including making statements such as "just shoot me."

The Westmoreland SWAT Auxiliary was requested and responded to the scene. Police obtained arrest and search warrants for the individual and the residence, authorities said.

A perimeter was established SWAT members barricaded the home while negotiators attempted to make contact. The individual refused to communicate.

Additional measures were used in an effort to have the individual exit the residence safely, but the individual eventually fired multiple rounds through a window at SWAT operators. SWAT personnel returned fire, striking the individual.

The individual was taken into custody and transported by medical helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment. The individual's condition was not immediately available as of Saturday night.

No officers were reported injured in the incident.