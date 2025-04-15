Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh warns of scam targeting owners of lost pets

The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is warning people about a scam targeting the owners of missing pets.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the shelter said it learned about "a troubling scam" that hits pet owners searching for their lost animals.

In the scam, someone spoofs HARP's number and claims to be with the rescue. They tell owners that their pet has been found, then they demand immediate payment and even threaten euthanasia.

"This is NOT us. We would never demand payment over the phone or threaten harm to any animal," HARP said.

Pittsburgh Public Safety warned of a similar scheme in October, saying they believed a scammer was using websites and community pages like Facebook and Nextdoor to find victims.

A woman told KDKA-TV that while she was looking for her missing kitten Gary, she was targeted by someone pretending to be with Pittsburgh animal control. The scammer told her Gary had been injured and needed money for surgery.

Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh said to be cautious of anyone pressuring you to pay immediately. If something feels off, trust your instincts.

If you get one of these calls reportedly from Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh and you're unsure, the rescue says to call their lost pets line directly at 412-345-7300.